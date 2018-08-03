WEST JORDAN — Handy at fixing things?

If so, the Salt Lake County Library and the Utah Recycling Alliance need your help for a Fix-It Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 6.

During the clinic, which will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, volunteer fix-it coaches will help people assess, disassemble, repurpose and — hopefully — fix their broken items.

“The idea is to help folks in their efforts to save repairable items from the landfill graveyard,” librarian Liesl Seborg said in a statement. “We’re reaching out to anyone with the know-how to repair everyday items to donate a little of their time and have some fun with it, too.”

Expected repairs include broken zippers, fabric tears, wobbly chair or table legs, bicycle chains, small household appliances, lawnmower engines and electronics. Since the start of the Utah Recycling Alliance’s Fix-It Clinics in 2017, volunteer coaches have helped put more than 400 pounds of broken goods back to work.

Interested parties can volunteer by applying online by Tuesday, Aug. 21, at surveymonkey.com/r/fixitlibrary.