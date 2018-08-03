KANAB — Two people were killed outside of Kanab Thursday when a truck plowed into a group of motorcycle riders headed to Sturgis, South Dakota.

About 11:15 a.m., eight motorcyclists were in a group headed east on U.S. 89 when one of the riders realized he had forgotten a bag at a restaurant in Kanab, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

"He caught up to the front riders and let them know that he was turning back. He told them he would catch up after he picked up his bag. The one rider stopped to wait for traffic to pass when three other riders stopped with him, some of them in the travel lane," said UHP Lt. Todd Royce.

The riders had just come to a stop when they were hit, he said. The driver of a GMC truck did not see the motorcycles in time.

"He applied his brakes but was unable to avoid a collision," Royce said.

The speed limit on that stretch of road is 65 mph.

The truck hit two of the motorcycles, which in turn hit two others. Ingreborg Treitingerm, 62, of Los Angeles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Brigit Stein 50, from Germany, died at Kane County Hospital. A third rider was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The motorcyclists were traveling from Los Angeles to the Sturgis, South Dakota, for the annual motorcycle rally that begins Friday.