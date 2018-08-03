SALT LAKE CITY — Whether on or off the court, Donovan Mitchell continues to win over fans.

On Thursday, a Utah Jazz fan tweeted about a good deed Mitchell did, and word about the random act of kindness went viral.

"I have a brother that’s a little delayed in his development," Andrew Simeona wrote on Twitter. "At the Apple store today he was told by a rep what he'd have to pay to have his iphone repaired. He couldn't afford it. Spida overheard and covered the cost for him. Donovan is simply the best. #takenote"

When a fan couldn't afford an iPhone repair, Donovan Mitchell picked up the tab. Posted by ESPN on Thursday, August 2, 2018

Mitchell retweeted that gratitude post and simply wrote, "All love. Glad I could help."

All love ✊🏽 glad I could help! https://t.co/DS0Rd6wcZi — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 2, 2018

Even non-sports fans apparently appreciated the act.

My nephew was working at the Apple Store last night and told me about this story. He isn’t a basketball fan, but now he’s a Donovan fan — Joe Evans (@averagejoseph) August 2, 2018

Mitchell's generosity was ESPN's Scott Van Pelt No. 1 Big Thing on his Thursday show.

"They say money and fame only magnify what you already are, which means Donovan Mitchell is the goods," Van Pelt said, adding that he thought it was neat how the Jazz guard wanted to give a shout out to his mom and sister during a previous ESPN interview and liked how Mitchell crashed some swim parties on the Fourth of July.

Paying for an iPhone repair took it up a notch.

"It's cool to hear about simple gestures of kindness," Van Pelt added.

Donovan Mitchell is one of the three Nephites. — Spandex Pancake (@spandexLarry) August 2, 2018

WAYWARD

It's been more than a year since Gordon Hayward bolted for Boston, but he made some Jazz fans chuckle this week when a photo of him playing video games revealed that he was simultaneously watching an old Utah game.

Sooo Gordon Hayward is playing video games.. and watching Jazz highlights?? 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/TZeebKPn38 — Taylor Griffin (@griffdunk) August 2, 2018

MORE STUFF

Former BYU commit Ale Kaho withdraws from Washington

BREAKING: Ale Kaho, the first ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ recruit to sign with Chris Petersen, has officially asked for his release from UW https://t.co/LlwWI22qdl — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) August 3, 2018

Brandon Davies is balling!

The Junior Jazz Tour carries on ...

WEEKEND PLANNER

Friday, Aug. 3

Minors: Bees at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Minors: Owlz at Raptors

Saturday, Aug. 4

MLS: RSL vs. Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minors: Bees at Omaha, 6 p.m.

Minors: Owlz at Raptors

Sunday, Aug. 5

NWSL: Utah Royals at Houston Dash, 6:30 p.m.

Minors: Bees at Omaha, 4 p.m.

Minors: Owlz at Raptors