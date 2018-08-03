SALT LAKE CITY — Whether on or off the court, Donovan Mitchell continues to win over fans.
On Thursday, a Utah Jazz fan tweeted about a good deed Mitchell did, and word about the random act of kindness went viral.
"I have a brother that’s a little delayed in his development," Andrew Simeona wrote on Twitter. "At the Apple store today he was told by a rep what he'd have to pay to have his iphone repaired. He couldn't afford it. Spida overheard and covered the cost for him. Donovan is simply the best. #takenote"
Mitchell retweeted that gratitude post and simply wrote, "All love. Glad I could help."
Even non-sports fans apparently appreciated the act.
Mitchell's generosity was ESPN's Scott Van Pelt No. 1 Big Thing on his Thursday show.
"They say money and fame only magnify what you already are, which means Donovan Mitchell is the goods," Van Pelt said, adding that he thought it was neat how the Jazz guard wanted to give a shout out to his mom and sister during a previous ESPN interview and liked how Mitchell crashed some swim parties on the Fourth of July.
Paying for an iPhone repair took it up a notch.
"It's cool to hear about simple gestures of kindness," Van Pelt added.
