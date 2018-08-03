Note: Enterprise finished with a 2-7 overall record in 2017 and was tied for fifth in 2A South with a 1-4 record. It lost to American Leadership 23-21 in the 2A first round.

Enterprise 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

ENTERPRISE — The number one priority for head coach Andy Messersmith and his Enterprise Wolves in the 2018 season? Finishing games strong.

“We need to work more on finishing. I felt like we were in every game, but we didn’t finish our games. I feel like if we can work on finishing, then we’ll do better this year,” Messersmith said. “I’m excited for this year, we have a lot of potential, but I felt like we had a lot of potential last year and then we just couldn’t finish out games. I think in our season, we were actually winning eight of our games going into halftime and then ended up losing, so if we can learn to finish, we can have a great year.”

The Wolves finished 2-7 in 2017, and in order to improve, Enterprise needs to see games through until the end. Helping matters at Enterprise is that fact that six starters return on offense and five starters return on defense, which will help with leadership and maturity.

Tyler Hiatt will return for his second year at quarterback and will help lead an offense that was last in 2A scoring offense in 2017. The defense will be anchored by Case Jones and Jack Lee.

“Take it week by week, get better each week, use our preseason to prepare us for region play. We want to make it as far as we can in the postseason and just have a great year,” Messersmith said.

Enterprise Wolves at a glance

Coach: Andy Messersmith enters his third year as head coach of Enterprise. He is a graduate of Juab High School and Adams State and Ricks College.

Enterprise Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Andy Messersmith

2016 offensive production: 13.1 ppg (12th in 4A)

6 returning starters

Multiple

Key offensive returning starters

Tyler Hiatt (QB): Hiatt was thrust into the starting quarterback position as a starter, completing 33 percent of his passes last year.

Hiatt was thrust into the starting quarterback position as a starter, completing 33 percent of his passes last year. Ryan Holt (RB): Holt rushed for 492 yards and four touchdowns in 2017.

Returning offensive starters

Offensive newcomers to watch

Messersmith’s comments on returning offensive starters:

“We’re hoping it’s going to give us leadership that we need to be successful. I felt like that was one of our weaknesses last year. I feel like we’ve got a few three-year starters this year that are going to help us with leadership and help get the kids motivated, during game time, help keep the players up, so I think that experience is going to help a lot. It’s nice, coming in and not having to start from the beginning again and not reteach everything. They’ve been in the program for a couple years, so they know the plays, know what they’re expected to do. I think it will help, hopefully, a lot this year.”

Messersmith’s comments on Tyler Hiatt:

“I’m excited for Tyler this year. He had a really good camp. Starting as a freshman last year, we kind of threw him to the wolves. He started the second game last year. I’m excited for him this year, he’s got a year under his belt. He’s just going to be a sophomore, so I think that year is going to help a lot and I think those seniors around him are also going to help a lot. I’m excited for him, he’s a great quarterback, he’s got good speed, so I’m pretty excited for him. He can throw the ball well, so hopefully we can give him time back there and complete a few more passes than we did last year.”

Messersmith’s comments on Ryan Holt:

“Ryan Holt’s our leading rusher from last year. I’m excited for Ryan because he’s been in the program for two years, he knows what he’s doing, he’s a great leader. He’s our student body class president, he’s a 4.0 student, he’s just that type of kid that you dream of coaching. I’m really excited for Ryan, I’m expecting this to be a big year for him. The good thing is we have a few more running backs that compliment him, so you can’t just key on him, so I’m excited for Ryan.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018: The key to the Enterprise offense being efficient in 2018 will be how quarterback Tyler Hiatt performs. As a freshman, Hiatt struggled at times, but having returning starters will help him in his second year.

Enterprise Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Paul Messersmith

2017 defensive production: 16.9 ppg (4thin 2A)

5 returning starters

5-3 defense

Key defensive returning starters

Case Jones (N): Jones had 48 tackles and two sacks last season.

Jones had 48 tackles and two sacks last season. Jack Lee (DT): Lee had 45 tackles and a sack in 2017.

Returning defensive starters

Defensive newcomers to watch

Jesus Alverez (DE)

Messersmith’s comments on replacing leading tacklers:

“Defensively, we replace our middle linebacker with Ryan Moody, who’s a beast in the middle. He had a great camp, was giving teams fits, I’m excited about him. I’m going to move two of my corners to linebacker, so that will help. They’ve done a great job at camp, they’ve done a great job this summer, so we’re actually excited about that linebacker ground. Other than that, we have most of our secondary back so we should be pretty tough.”

Messersmith’s comments on Case Jones and Jack Lee:

“Case Jones is another one of those returning starters that is a beast on defense, he’s just a great defensive player, him and Jack Lee kind of compliment each other on that defensive line. They’re smaller, but they’re very fast, Jack is one of the fastest kids on the team. I think that speed gives teams a little bit of a problem. I’m excited about both Case and Jack, they’re both great linemen. I was worried that I was going to have to move them to linebacker, but they’re going to stay on that defensive line and offensive line and help anchor both of those.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2017: The Wolves’ offense was formidable last season and should be even better this year. Led by Case Jones and Jack Lee, the key to defensive success will be imposing their will throughout the game.

Coaches preseason 2A South straw poll: Fourth

Deseret News 2A South prediction: Fourth

Key Region Game: at Beaver, Oct. 12 (Week 9)

Bottom line: With nowhere to go but up, the Enterprise Wolves seem prepped for a comeback season. With returning starters on both the offensive side and defensive side of the ball, look for the Wolves to be much improved. Case Jones and Jack Lee will anchor an already stout defense, while Tyler Hiatt and Ryan Holt will be catalysts on offense.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — at Millard, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — OGDEN, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — at North Summit, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — GUNNISON, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — NORTH SEVIER, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at San Juan, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — GRAND, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — SOUTH SEVIER, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts

All-time record: 122-101 (21 years)

Region championships: 2 (2005, 2009 co)

Playoff appearances: 17

Current playoff appearance streak: 5 (2013-2017)

All-time playoff record: 13-16

State championships: 1 (2003)

State championship record: 1-2

Most played rivalry: 21 meetings with Parowan dating back to 1997. Enterprise leads 16-5.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Enterprise holds the single-game safety record (tied with two others) of three, set in 2005 against Whitehorse. … Kody Phelps (2000-03, 60 rushing TDs and 402 points) is one of just four Utah preps to rush for at least 60 touchdowns and score at least 400 points.

Last 5

2017 — 2-7 (1-4 in 2A South – 2A First round)

2016 — 8-3 (3-2 in 2A South – 2A Quarterfinals)

2015 — 5-6 (2-3 in 2A South – 2A Quarterfinals)

2014 — 7-4 (4-2 in 2A South – 2A Quarterfinals)

2013 — 5-5 (3-3 in 2A South – 2A First round)

Enterprise coaching history

2016-current — Andy Messersmith (10-10)

2012-2015 — Malin Williams (20-21)

2007-2011 — Barry Jones (30-23)

2005-2006 — Scott Robinson (15-10)

2004 — Dustin Pearce (8-4)

2000-2003 — Randy Hunter (32-13)

1999 — Chris Anderson (2-7)

1997-1998 — Spencer Moody (5-13)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2016 — Jayson Holt, QB/DB

2016 — Jesus Morales, OL/LB

2015 — Joey Paine, OL/DL

2015 — Wyatt Peterson, OL/LB

2014 — Kelton Hunt, RB/LB

2014 — Chad Beckstrand, OL/LB

2013 — Kelton Hunt, RB/LB

2011 — Ryan West, RB/LB

2011 — Sage Palmer, WR/DB

2010 — Slade Moyle, QB/DB

2010 — Jade Hulet, RB/LB

2009 — Robert Hunt, WR/LB

2009 — Ryan Jones, WR/LB

2009 — Travis Colf, OL/DL

2008 — Kevin Cervantes, RB/LB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.