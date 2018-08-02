SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been one heck of a year for Tess Blair. In May, she took home top individual honors at the girls state golf tournament for the second year in a row.

The Bingham High senior added both the stroke play medal and the Utah Women’s State Amateur match play crown to her impressive résumé on Thursday afternoon at Bonneville Golf Course. Blair defeated Colorado State's Jessica Sloot 6 and 5 in the final match.

“I don’t know what to feel. This is a huge accomplishment for me, it’s really crazy. I was crying pretty hard on the 13th green, just because I didn’t know if I had what it took to win something like this, and I did, and it’s just crazy,” Blair said.

Blair cruised through the entire tournament, beating Karen Valcarce 7 and 6 in the first round, Kaylee Shimizu 3 and 2 in the second round, then defeating Xena Motes 3 and 2 before going on to beat Sloot and claim the championship. Sloot is someone that Blair looks up to, and Blair considered it an honor to play against her.

“I look up to her a lot. When I was a younger junior, she was in the oldest age division and I always looked up to her and was like, I wish I could be as good as her someday. I competed against her today and it just means so much to me to be able to play with someone like that,” Blair said.

Thursday was marked by howling winds and a little bit of rain.

“I think that this is probably the toughest conditions of the whole week, it was super-duper windy the whole time. There was a little bit of rain in the beginning and if you were a little bit off with your ball striking, your ball is going to fly somewhere you didn’t want it to,” Blair said.

Blair raced out to a two-stroke lead within the first four holes. After bogeying her first hole, Blair shot par or better for the next six holes. After bogeying No. 8, Blair shot par on No. 9 while Sloot bogeyed, allowing Blair to take a 2-stroke lead into the back nine. Blair would make quick work of the back nine, only needing four holes to cement her victory. Blair shot par on No. 10 and Sloot bogeyed, giving Blair a three-stroke lead. Blair would best Sloot on No. 11, No. 12 and finally No. 13. Blair’s par on No. 13 gave her an insurmountable six-stroke lead with five holes left to go, giving her the championship.

“I feel like it was a combination of all the holes coming together, but the turning point, No. 9, having that go in, that really helped me out because it could have been all square after that, if I didn’t get that one down. Winning No. 13 to seal the deal, that was a good one, too,” Blair said.