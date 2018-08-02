SALT LAKE CITY — Kyle Whittingham was pacing across the Utah football practice field at the Eccles Football Complex Wednesday afternoon — during the opening practice of fall camp no less — when former ESPN reporter Brett McMurphy broke the news about Whittingham’s good friend, former Utah and current Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and his long-time assistant coach Zach Smith’s alleged spousal abuse.

As such, when asked about the news, particularly that of Meyers paid administrative leave, after Wednesday’s practice Whittingham was caught completely unawares.

“Well he is a good friend of mine and a good football coach,” Whittingham said when asked rather unspecifically about his thoughts on Meyer.

When filled in on the details, Whittingham could only say “I hadn’t heard that. Leave of absence? No, but I am sure I will talk to him in the next little bit, I didn’t hear that. That’s news to me. I’ll have to fill you in on that later if I can."

Thursday afternoon, immediately following the second day of fall camp, Whittingham was once again asked about Meyer and if he had anything new he could say about the situation.

“No,” Whittingham opined. “Urban is a close friend of mine, but it is not my place to make comments about the situation he is in. That is about all I can say right now. Fair enough?”

CONNECTIONS TO THE MEYER ERA: Whittingham’s relationship with Meyer began when he served on Meyer’s staff during the 2003 and 2004 seasons. Whittingham was Meyer’s defensive coordinator for both seasons — Whittingham had been the Utes defensive coordinator under Ron McBride, starting in 1995 — while current Utah associate head coach/defensive line coach Gary Andersen was the Utah defensive line coach during the 2004 campaign. Current Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley was also on the ‘04 team, as a senior defensive back.