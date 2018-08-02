Here are five movies from various platforms that families may want to consider, as recommended by the Deseret News arts and entertainment department. Because not all are appropriate for younger children, age recommendations or ratings are included.

As back-to-school shopping begins and summer vacations come to an end, enjoy the last dog days of summer with these five movies about friends and family.

In theaters: 'Teen Titans Go! To the Movies'

Based on the TV series "Teen Titans Go!," "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" features a group of teenage superheroes who are determined to star in their own movie — but a supervillain determined to take over the earth thwarts their plans.

Josh Terry for the Deseret News called the motley crew of DC Comics characters that include Robin, Cyborg, Raven, Beast Boy and Starfire, a "pleasant surprise" loaded with pop culture references for the seasoned fan but also material that lays out the film's "concept, characters and relationship to the DC universe." He gave the movie three out of four stars and said its "wink-wink humor and in-jokes" may keep adults interested and is "generally appropriate for kids, featuring scenes of comic violence and some sporadic potty humor." The film is rated PG for action and rude humor.

Sony Pictures Animation Ericka (Kathryn Hahn) and Dracula (Adam Sandler) in Sony Pictures Animation's "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."

In theaters: 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation'

Dracula's daughter surprises him with a cruise to the Bermuda Triangle, where he meets the captain of the ship, the great-granddaughter of his longtime nemesis, Van Helsing. Dracula, (voiced by Adam Sandler) is joined by other voice talents including Selena Gomez (Mavis), Frank (Kevin James) and Grandpa Vlad (Mel Brooks). Josh Terry of the Deseret News said the zany variety of characters may be the film's strongest point, and gave the PG-rated film two and a half stars out of four.

Amazon video: 'The Sandlot'

Twenty-five years ago this popular coming-of age movie was filmed in Utah and became a cult classic, according to the Utah Film Commission. Chris Hicks wrote for the Deseret News that the movie is "a sentimental, nostalgic look at growing up, through that overused metaphor, baseball" that young audiences will enjoy. The film is rated PG for some language and kids chewing tobacco (with negative consequences).

Amazon video: 'The Parent Trap'

IMDb Lindsay Lohan starred in the 1998 film "The Parent Trap."

Twins (played by Lindsay Lohan), who were raised separately by their divorced parents, meet at summer camp and scheme to reunite mom and dad. Common Sense Media said though the Disney remake is "funny and has a warm heart and happy ending," the issues are complicated and "spun as a fanciful tale." The website gave the film four stars out of five and recommends the film for viewers ages 6 and up.

iTunes: 'Holes'

A family's string of bad luck continues when their son is mistakenly convicted of theft and sent to dig holes at a boys detention camp. ParentPreviews.com states that the characters portray an uplifting, “never-give-up attitude” amid their trials, but also notes the film contains some depictions of killings and lifeless bodies. The website awarded the PG-rated film an overall grade of A minus.