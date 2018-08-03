Are our representatives in Washington working for our interests or those of their donors? It appears to be the latter. According to The Verge, which compiled data from 1989 to 2017, Rep. Rob Bishop has received $50,000 in campaign donations from the telecoms industry; Rep. Mia Love, $36,225; Rep. Chris Stewart, $28,500; and Rep. John Curtis, $2,000.

According to a University of Maryland poll, 86 percent of Americans want net neutrality protections, including 82 percent of Republicans, 90 percent of Democrats and 85 percent of independents. However, not one of our so-called representatives has signed on to the Congressional Review Act that would reinstate them.

Net neutrality prevents internet service providers like Verizon and AT&T from charging extra for sites we frequent such as Instagram, Facebook and Netflix. Further, without the protections, ISPs can slow down specific sites or block them all together. This can devastate small businesses and individuals, many of which may not be able to pay for internet “fast lanes.” Additionally, ISPs can censor online content, trampling our First Amendment right to free speech.

If our representatives continue to act in direct opposition to the expressed will and best interests of their constituents, this fall we should vote for candidates who will represent us instead of donors.

Charlotte Maloney

Salt Lake City