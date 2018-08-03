As a constituent of Rep. Stewart, Sen. Lee and Sen. Hatch, I urge them to do the right thing: protect Robert Mueller. Their president is calling for Attorney General Jeff Sessions "to stop the Russian probe now." And he's doing it because of Paul Manafort's trial, which, as you know, isn't about the Russian collusion; it's about Manafort's financial misdeeds.

Thinking people understand that this trial could lead to more damaging information about the president, but Trump's tirade against Sessions shows how scared he is. If those elected to represent me have nothing to hide, I urge them to stand behind Mueller and stand up for the United States of America.

Martha Ashby

Salt Lake City