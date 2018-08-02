Utah congressional delegation, please don't forget the 700-800 children still held in U.S. custody after being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexican border. While most separated children have been reunited with family, hundreds have not. I find it absurd that in a country where I can track a package sent by FedEx or UPS on my laptop, our government did not have a system in place to link parents and children and track them. As more information comes out as to the callous attitude top officials had toward these people, please hold them accountable. This tragedy reminds one of a developing country, not the richest country in the world. Please use your influence with President Trump to never let this or anything like it happen again.

David Green

North Salt Lake