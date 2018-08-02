LA SAL, San Juan County — A man driving a dump truck died Thursday after his truck tipped over and slid into a ditch, officials said.

About 10 a.m., Kayonnie Rodriquez, 43, from Blanding, San Juan County, was traveling eastbound on state Route 46 hauling road base when he was unable to make a sharp curve in the road, Utah Highway Patrol said.

The truck tipped over onto its passenger side, sliding into a ditch and landing upside-down against a hillside, UHP said.

"Speed and distracted driving are being investigated as possible causes of the crash," UHP stated.