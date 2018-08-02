SALT LAKE CITY — This might be the most inspirational moment in wiener dog race history.

Last Saturday, 72 dachshunds participated in a wiener dog race at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minnesota, between horse races, according to the park’s website.

In heat six of the race, a three-legged dog named Ringo outran his four-legged peers and won first place. As Ringo crossed the finish line, the crowd erupted and the announcer yelled that the moment was “one of the greatest stories in the history of this racetrack.”

Watch the full video here.

