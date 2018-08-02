Nicholas Dankers, TreeUtah planting coordinator, helps Darin and Jamie Blanchard plant a linden tree in front of their house in West Valley City on Thursday. After a drunken driver destroyed the tree in front of the house, Ivory Homes gave the Blanchards three new trees as part of its 30,000 tree initiative. Other tree plantings, in partnership with TreeUtah and the Utah Clean Air Partnership, will take place in the coming weeks and months.

