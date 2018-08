AURORA, Sevier County — A man died in a crash Wednesday after police say he suffered a medical condition and rolled his vehicle.

Con M. Anderson, 86, from Aurora, Sevier County, was traveling on state Route 24 when his Ford Ranger veered off the left side of the roadway, went through a fence and into a field, rolling onto its roof, Utah Highway Patrol said.

Officials said they believe a medical condition caused Anderson to lose control of the vehicle but did not give additional details.