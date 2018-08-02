SALT LAKE CITY — The NES Classic has aged well.

That’s the takeaway from the latest numbers about how well the console is selling. The NES Classic, a smaller reboot of the Nintendo Entertainment System, returned to stores in June after a brief run in 2016, and it’s selling really well.

In fact, the NES Classic, which sells for $59, outsold the PlayStation 4, Nintendo’s Switch and Xbox One in June alone, The Verge reported.

The data come from the NPD Group, which tracks video game sales numbers.

It is the first time that the NES led in monthly unit sales since the NPD Group started tracking numbers in 1995.

US NPD HW - The NES Classic was June 2018's highest unit-selling hardware platform, while the PlayStation 4 led the market in dollar sales. This is the first time a Nintendo Entertainment System console has led in monthly unit sales since NPD tracking began in 1995. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) August 1, 2018

The NES Classic's recent surge came even though it was only available for a select amount of days. True to form, the console also sold more than any other console last September, according to The Verge.

The NES Classic debuted to much fanfare in 2016. Mass shortages left fans wondering if they’d ever find a version, according to Kotaku. Nintendo brought the console back last September and again this past June.

However, other video game consoles have also seen recent success. The NPD said that Xbox One sales numbers doubled from June 2017 to June 2018, according to Windows Central.

Sony’s new CEO, Kenichiro Yoshida, celebrated the PlayStation 4’s recent success, too. Sony made $17.9 billion in revenue during April, May and June, including $1.8 billion in profit, according to the company’s recent financial results. And the PlayStation 4 is likely “responsible for the bulk of that,” according to Engadget.