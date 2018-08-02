SALT LAKE CITY — Today marks the 10-year anniversary of the publication of “Breaking Dawn,” the fourth and final book in Stephenie Meyer's “Twilight” series.

Meyer’s books debuted to worldwide fanfare, selling more than 100 million copies and leading to five blockbuster films. The success of “Twilight” ignited a spark for the young adult reader and movie genre, leading to even more science fiction stories like “The Hunger Games” and “Divergent.”

In total, her books spent more than 235 weeks on The New York Times best-seller list, according to the Deseret News.

Meyer, who is from Arizona, is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and attended Brigham Young University in Provo. And “Twilight,” interestingly, has some LDS themes, according to a BYU studies essay.

Andrew Cooper, Summit Entertainment Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson star in "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part 1."

But Meyer has seen little success from her other published works. Her novel “The Host” hit No. 1 on the NYT best-seller list, too, but she’s remained relatively quiet since “Twilight” faded from popularity.

So what is Meyer up to now, professionally speaking?

The simple answer: not much, according to her official website's list of updates, which hasn’t changed since February.

Meyer’s last book was 2016's “The Chemist," about a woman who used to work for the U.S. government, but when the government decided she was a problem, they forced her to flee.

Earlier this year, Tomorrow Studios announced it would adopt her novel “The Chemist” for a TV series, according to Deadline.

"Stephenie is one of the most prolific authors of our time with her unique portrayal of heroines that resonate with readers and television viewers around the world, and we look forward to working with her and Meghan on bringing 'The Chemist' to television," said Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein in a statement.