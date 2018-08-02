ST. GEORGE — The police chief of St. George is retiring after an 18-year tenure where he saw the city's population nearly double.

The Spectrum newspaper reports Chief Marlon Stratton says he is looking forward to spending more time with family after a total of 34 years with the department.

He joined as a patrol officer in 1984 and climbed up the ranks.

His tenure will end Sept. 27. St. George Mayor Jon Pike has proposed Deputy Chief Richard Farnsworth as his replacement.

The City Council is expected to vote on the choice sometime this month.