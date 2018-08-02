Utah Grizzlies head coach and General Manager Tim Branham announced Thursday that the team has signed forward Austin Carroll.

Carroll, 24, joins the Grizzlies after spending the last three seasons in the Calgary Flames organization with their AHL affiliate in Stockton. He was drafted by Calgary in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

“Austin is a skilled power forward,” said Branham. “He has exceptional hands in tight and is not afraid to drop the gloves. His AHL experience will be great for our team.”

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound forward played in 141 games with Stockton and had 18 goals and 17 assists for 35 points and 163 penalty minutes.

The Grizzlies open the regular season on Friday, Oct. 12, against Rapid City at Maverik Center.