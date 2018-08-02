A trio of golfers from the Weber State men's golf program received national honors recently as the Golf Coaches Association of America released its Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar list. Earning the honor for the Wildcats were 2017-18 seniors Kyler Dearden, Alex Herzog and Lee Shepherd.

"We are very proud of the efforts that the athletes in our program put forth in the classroom in addition to on the course," said WSU Director of Golf Scott Erling. "This award shows the dedication these three put forth to both their sport and studies, and it is a great honor for all three of them."

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a junior or senior academically, compete in at least three full years at the collegiate level, participate in 50 percent of his team's competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in Division I and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.

Dearden played in nine tournaments during his final year with the Wildcats, posting four top-20 finishes and a 73.5 stroke average. Herzog recorded a 74.2 stroke average while playing in all 11 tournaments for Weber State last season and earned four top-20 finishes. Shepherd wrapped up his career with a 75.3 stroke average while playing in all 11 tournaments during the year, and he finished in the top 20 at two events.