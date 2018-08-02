SALT LAKE CITY — Your favorite blue dudes from “Guardians of the Galaxy” will be at this year’s FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention, happening Sept. 6-8.

Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in the Marvel film series, and Michael Rooker, who plays the blue, mohawked villain Yondu, will be on hand for the three-day pop culture celebration, it was announced Thursday. They’ll join an extensive list of other well-known guests, including Ben Affleck, Tim Curry, Dick Van Dyke and David Tennant.

After gaining fame as a professional wrestler in the WWE, Bautista landed occasional acting roles, and his acting career took off after “Guardians of the Galaxy” became a box-office success in 2014. He has since starred in the 2015 James Bond film “Spectre” and “Blade Runner 2049.” Michael Rooker was known for his work in “JFK” and “The Walking Dead,” among other films and TV shows, before starring in both “Guardians of the Galaxy” films.

Other guests at this year’s FanX include Rainn Wilson (“The Office”), Chuck Norris, Paul Reubens (“Pee-wee’s Big Adventure”), Evangeline Lilly (“Ant-Man and the Wasp”), Lucy Lawless (“Xena: Warrior Princess”), Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”), Brent Spiner (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) and Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk”).