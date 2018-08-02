SALT LAKE CITY — The most common infectious diseases in the county continue to be sexually transmitted diseases, according to a new health department report.

"Sexually transmitted diseases continue to be our most frequently reported diseases in the county," said Dr. Dagmar Vitek, Salt Lake County Health Department medical director. "Besides chlamydia and gonorrhea at the top of the list, syphilis and new HIV infections also make the top 20."

The top five most commonly reported diseases in Salt Lake County in 2017 include chlamydia, gonorrhea, hepatitis C, influenza and tuberculosis, the report states.

Cryptosporidiosis and shigellosis dropped off the list of the top 20 conditions, compared to 2016 results from the Salt Lake County Health Department. Hepatitis A and viral and aseptic meningitis became more prevalent, though, joining the list in 2017.

The health department cautions that the number of conditions circulating the community could be higher, as not all instances of disease are reported to the health department — even though Utah law requires it whenever one of more than 80 infectious diseases are diagnosed or identified.

"We must all work together to help control the spread of disease," Vitek said. "And, for the public, that primarily means getting tested."

This story will be updated.