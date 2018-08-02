OGDEN — A Morgan man accused of breaking into the stadium where the Ogden Raptors play, stealing merchandise and setting a large fire is facing several felony charges.

Trevor Flitton, 31, was charged Thursday in 2nd District Court with arson, a third-degree felony; criminal mischief, a third-degree felony; burglary, a third-degree felony; and theft, a class B misdemeanor.

Just after midnight Wednesday, according to charging documents, Flitton forced his way into the concession/gift shop area of Lindquist Field Stadium, 2330 Lincoln Ave., where the minor league baseball Ogden Raptors play, "by kicking the door open."

Flitton "used a propane tank ... to create a large fire. There were ashes/debris/burned materials on the associated food grill and underneath it," the charge state. "Ogden Fire Department said they had to put out the fire in the gift/concession area."

After leaving the ballpark, investigators believe Flitton was also involved in criminal activity in the 2200 block of Grant Avenue.

"The suspect forced his way into the cab of a backhoe by breaking out the window and entering the cab of the construction vehicle. Apparent blood from the suspect was located in the cab of the vehicle and new Ogden Raptors merchandise was located at the scene of this incident," according to court documents.

Police found Flitton passed out in the 300 block of 23rd Street, just a half block away.

"A bag of new Ogden Raptors merchandise was located next to him when officers arrived on scene, along with the matching bag taken from the stadium room. Flitton had Ogden Raptors and Lindquist Field merchandise in shorts pockets," the charges state.