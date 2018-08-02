Starting next week, Utah Jazz point guard David Stockton will join teammate Royce O'Neale on a two-week, 29-city tour of Utah, Idaho and Wyoming as part of the Junior Jazz program, but then he'll be heading off to a much farther destination to continue his basketball career.

Multiple reports surfaced Thursday that Stockton will join Medi Bayreuth in Germany. His brother Michael, who played at Westminster College in Salt Lake City, also plays in Germany.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound David Stockton joined the Jazz in March on a 10-day contract and wound up remaining with the team for the rest of the season as Utah made the second round of the playoffs.

The son of Hall of Famer John Stockton, David Stockton played 14 total minutes, including some in the postseason. He scored 12 points.

Stockton had a non-guaranteed contract that would have seen him get paid $1.5 million if the Jazz had guaranteed it, although it was expected that the organization would not do so.