Jimmer Fredette and Brandon Davies are expected to play key roles in the semifinals of The Basketball Tournament tonight in Baltimore for a shot at the winner-take-all $2 million prize.

It will mark a unique opportunity for the two former BYU players, who were on an NCAA-ranked top-five team in 2011 that reached the Sweet 16 before losing to Florida in overtime without Davies.

During that magical run, Davies was suspended by BYU during the regular season, leaving the Cougars without their starting center for the Mountain West Conference Tournament and their run in the NCAA Tournament, which featured the NCAA Player of the Year in Fredette, who led the country in scoring.

Tonight, Fredette and Davies will need to come up big for No. 2-seeded Team Fredette in its matchup against No. 7-seeded Eberlein Drive at Morgan State University in Baltimore.

Fredette leads the tournament in scoring, averaging 32 points per game. The tournament began with 72 teams composed of former NBA, international and collegiate stars.

In 2011 the Fredette-led Cougars finished with a 32-5 record.