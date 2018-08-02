SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation has scheduled several closures and lane restrictions along the Wasatch Front during the next few days.

At 9 p.m. Friday, the ramp from southbound I-15 to I-215 in North Salt Lake is scheduled to close until 5 a.m. Monday as crews repave I-215 from I-15 to 2100 North. Crews are also building a new diverging diamond interchange at I-215 and Redwood Road.

When the ramp opens Monday morning, it will be restricted to one lane through the following Friday. Drivers, especially travelers heading to the Salt Lake City International Airport, should plan to use I-80 as an alternate route.

Also on Friday, the 10600 South bridge over I-15 is scheduled to close at 9 p.m. so crews can apply a weatherproofing coating to the pavement to help it last longer.

The bridge will reopen Monday before the morning commute. All I-15 on- and off-ramps at 10600 South will remain open, including the new northbound off-ramp to Monroe Street, but drivers will not be able to cross I-15. Alternate exits include 9000 South and 11400 South.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website at udottraffic.utah.gov or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.