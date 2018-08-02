Jimmer Fredette has been showing off his scoring prowess in The Basketball Tournament this summer.

So has Jerome Randle.

TBT’s top two scorers will face off when Team Fredette meets Eberlein Drive in Thursday’s semifinal nightcap.

How to watch

Team Fredette vs. Eberlein Drive

The Basketball Tournament semifinals

When: Thursday, 7 p.m. MDT

Thursday, 7 p.m. MDT Where: Morgan State’s Hill Field House, Baltimore

Morgan State’s Hill Field House, Baltimore TV/Live stream: ESPN/ESPN3

ESPN/ESPN3 Twitter: @thetournament, @teamfredettetbt, @EberleinDrive

@thetournament, @teamfredettetbt, @EberleinDrive Note: The other semifinal, between Overseas Elite and Golden Eagles, tips off at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

Jimmer vs. Jerome

Fredette, the former BYU star, has averaged 32.75 points per game in leading Team Fredette to the TBT semifinals. Randle, a former Cal standout, is right behind him, averaging 25 points per game in the summer $2 million winner-take-all event.

The guards will be in the spotlight during Thursday night’s matchup.

"(It's) win or go home, and for $2 million, so it's extremely intense out there every night," Fredette said in a TBT video promoting the matchup.

TBT's leading scorer @jimmerfredette leads Team Fredette into a showdown with @jerome_randle and a loaded @EberleinDrive roster! Which team will keep their $2 million dreams alive and move on to Friday's championship game!?



Find out TONIGHT at 9:00 pm on ESPN! #TBT2018 pic.twitter.com/H04SZIibeq — TBT (@thetournament) August 2, 2018

Both players are shooting well in the tournament — Fredette has shot 52.3 percent from the field to 50 percent for Randle, while Fredette has a 95-to-88.2 percent edge at the free-throw line. They both get to the free-throw line consistently, too — Fredette is averaging 10 charity attempts per game, and Randle is at 8.5.

One area where Fredette has a distinct shooting edge is from 3-point range. The former Cougar has made 37.9 percent of his 29 3-pointers in TBT action, while Randle, the 2010 Pac-10 Player of the Year, is shooting 30.7 percent beyond the arc while shooting just over three 3-pointers per game.

Fredette also has a slight edge in other facets of the game, averaging 5.25 rebounds, five assists and 1.25 steals per game compared to Randle’s 3.25 rebounds, four assists and 0.75 steals.

“Toughness (is) on the line, heart, determination. Anything you can think of is on the line,” Randle said in the promotional video.

Know the foe: Eberlein Drive

There are several players Utah basketball fans may recognize on the Eberlein Drive roster, especially in the frontcourt.

First and foremost is former Utah Jazz forward Jeremy Evans. Utah’s second-round pick in 2010 played last year in the NBA’s G League for the Erie BayHawks — he played for their NBA affiliate Atlanta Hawks in one game — and joined Eberlein Drive in the Super 16 round. He’s averaged 6.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in two TBT games.

Big man Taylor Braun also signed to the Jazz training camp roster last year and played the 2017-18 season with Utah’s G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

Power forward Lou Amundson spent a decade in the NBA and should be familiar to BYU fans — he faced the Cougars in college while playing at UNLV.

Power forward James Michael McAdoo won a pair of NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2015 and 2017, while center Willie Reed played in 42 NBA games with the L.A. Clippers and Detroit Pistons last season.

Pro players Osiris Eldridge, Donald Sloan, Alex Kirk (a former University of New Mexico center), Liam McMorrow and Christian Watford round out the Eberlein Drive roster.