SALT LAKE CITY — McDonald’s has issued an apology to a Canadian mother who spoke out against the company after being handed cleaning solution instead of the latte she ordered.

Sarah Douglas, who is eight months pregnant, said she visited McDonald’s and ordered a coffee at a franchise in Alberta last Sunday, Global News reported.

She took one sip and discovered the brownish liquid wasn’t coffee or a latte. She spat it out instantly and drove back to the franchise to speak with the supervisor.

"I showed him the coffee and he had asked if I wanted a new one, and I said, 'Absolutely not, this is unacceptable,'" she told Lethbridge News Now. Douglas said one of the workers told her the cleaning lines were connected to the latte machine.

The franchisee, Dan Brown, apologized for the incident, saying the machine had been cleaned but wasn't disconnected from the cleaning solution, according to BBC News.

"We have taken immediate action to review the proper cleaning procedures with the team and have put additional signage up as an added reminder," Brown said.

Douglas said she contacted health services in Alberta and will see a family doctor soon. She told Lethbridge News Now she wanted to share her story to protect other children because she’s worried the same cleaning solutions are used for soda and juice machines.

"As a mother, I want to make sure I have voice and that I'm being heard in terms of the safety of consumers, and how (alleged) negligence can affect people in such a drastic way."

On the heels of this incident, this week a Utah man sued McDonald’s for allegedly spiking his drink with a “heroin substitute,” according to the Deseret News.

Attorneys for South Jordan resident Trevor Walker said the drug forced him to black out, damaged his nerve cells and mixed with his medication in a way that could have led to his death.

Walker's lawyers said the incident, which occurred in August 2016, caused anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"These have required Trevor to seek counseling, have interrupted his closest relationships, have impacted his work, have disrupted his sleep and diet habits, and have caused severe distress," the suit reads. "He has ongoing needs for medication and counseling that will continue for the foreseeable future and likely his entire life."