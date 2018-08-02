SALT LAKE CITY — There’s an ongoing battle for the one-piece swimsuit emoji.

The Unicode Consortium, which develops the emojis we all know and love, is deciding whether or not to include a one-piece bathing suit into the modern lexicon, joining the immensely popular yellow-polka-dot bikini, according to The New York Times.

“Its point is to offer another, less sexualized, option to users who may not feel that the Barbie-wardrobe two-piece really communicates who they are or what they want to say. Or is the most relevant choice in the current cultural climate,” the Times reported.

Florie Hutchinson, an arts publicist, has worked alongside Jennifer Lee, a former New York Times reporter and founder of Emojination — a group that aims to "make emoji approval an inclusive, representative process" — to propose the addition.

“I have nothing against bikinis,” Hutchinson told The New York Times. “I have worn them. But not every woman or girl wants to wear one, and they should have the ability to make another choice. I wanted my girls, when they got old enough to have their own smartphones, to be able to see both, side by side.”

The two women aren’t the only ones who want a one-piece swimsuit emoji. Twitter users spoke out crying for the emoji.

The fact there's no one-piece swimsuit emoji tells me there's not many 40+ women designing emojis. — Darlin’ Darla (@Darlainky) July 12, 2017

It's really frustrating that there's a bikini emoji instead of a one-piece swimsuit emoji... #moddestishottest — Lauren Hope Ondercin (@blondercin) May 27, 2014

It's not petty. Thousands of little things, including stereotypical, traditional, overly sexualized emojis, contribute to a culture which objectiifies women.

The Fight for the One-Piece Swimsuit Emoji https://t.co/eReBXFlmSY — Suzanne highest level of special Harris (@stg916) August 1, 2018

The new swimsuit emoji is on the waiting list for the 2019 lexicon and awaits a verdict.

As News18 reported, the women want to add more options for women to express themselves.

“While there is nothing wrong with wearing bikinis, many women may not identify that as their beach look. Many women may prefer a sportier, simpler look rather than the two-piece swimsuit that many feel is unnecessarily sexualized,” according to News18.