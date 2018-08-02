SALT LAKE CITY — With an immigration field office as a backdrop Thursday morning, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jenny Wilson said her opponent, Mitt Romney, should "come out of hiding" and defend his immigration positions.

"I think Utah voters and Utah citizens believe in family-centered immigration reform," Wilson said. "By (Romney) continually focusing on legal immigration, he's basically ignoring the problem."

Wilson, a Salt Lake County councilwoman, said she reached out to Romney in July, wanting to debate the former Massachusetts governor on immigration issues.

"We've said many times, Mitt is happy to participate in a debate sanctioned by the Utah Debate Commission," the Romney campaign said at that time.

The commission has scheduled a debate between the two candidates on Oct. 9 at Southern Utah University in Cedar City.

The two candidates, vying for the seat held by retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, hold striking differences on immigration issues.

Wilson supports comprehensive immigration reform that creates a path for citizenship for people here, secures the borders and restructures the process for new immigrants.

Romney favors measures to secure the border but opposes a path to citizenship. He said the legal immigration system should be merit-based, giving applicants credit for English fluency and having a trade or technical skill, personal savings and advanced degrees.

"I think it's clear, in his 2012 campaign, he was perceived to be the harshest on immigration," Wilson said. "He hasn't changed in this campaign by stating that he is indeed to the right of Trump on this issue. That is not in touch with Utah."

Romney said he was "more of a hawk on immigration" than President Donald Trump at a March campaign event held in Provo. His campaign later said his statements were referencing his 2012 stances when he was running for president, since then, they said, his positions have changed.