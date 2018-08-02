WASHINGTON — U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced Thursday the Federal Aviation Administration will award $9.5 million in airport infrastructure grants to eight Utah airports for 12 projects.

The grants — totaling $770.8 million across the U.S. — are part of the third allotment of the $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program funding.

The grants will fund infrastructure projects that include runways, taxiways, aprons, and terminal projects at Cedar City Regional, Escalante Municipal, Russ McDonald Field in Heber City, Canyonlands Field in Moab; Monticello; Panguitch Municipal; Parowan and Salt Lake City International.

“These Airport Improvement Grants are investments in our country’s critical infrastructure,” Chao said in a statement. “This grant is a down payment to ensure Utah remains an economic engine as demand grows.”

Airports receive a certain amount of entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.