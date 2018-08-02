Yahoo Sports reports that Alex Smith is the quarterback that the Washington Redskins need.

So far, it's working out for both sides after the former Utah quarterback changed employers after years with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Having gone through everything I’ve gone through, I’m in a better mental state to cancel out the noise,” Smith said. “Good and bad.”

USA Today Coaches Poll is out

USA Today released their Top 25 Coaches Poll Thursday and the Utes' received 81 points, good enough for the fourth-most team receiving votes — or No. 29.

Defending national champion Alabama is a unanimous No. 1 in the preseason coaches' poll, with Clemson No. 2 and Ohio State No. 3.

The Crimson Tide received 61 one first-place votes from a panel of major-college coaches in the poll released Thursday. The Associated Press media poll will be released Aug. 20. Alabama won its fifth national championship under coach Nick Saban last season, beating Georgia in overtime of the College Football Playoff national title game.

The Bulldogs were ranked fourth by the coaches and Oklahoma was fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Washington, Wisconsin, Miami, Penn State and Auburn.

Two other Pac-12 schools — Stanford at No. 13 and USC at No. 15 — at made the top 25. Oregon, Washington State and Arizona also received votes. The Utes' first road game will be against Northern Illinois, which received one vote.

