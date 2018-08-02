Note: Manti finished with a 4-7 overall record in 2017 and was fifth in 3A South with a 1-4 record. It lost to Summit Academy 34-21 in the 3A quarterfinals.

MANTI — A year ago, Manti’s football team had its lowest participation numbers in Cole Meacham’s 18 years as a head coach and perhaps not surprisingly the team struggled to a 4-7 record with the limited depth.

Fast forward to 2018 and those participation numbers are about a dozen fewer, with only 53 players coming out to the team’s summer camp in June.

For a program that won state titles in 2011 and 2012 with participation numbers upwards of the mid-80s, Meacham said, “this is a new challenge that we’re dealing with.”

“You’re really worried about injuries with small numbers, even if your ones are pretty good you generally have a pretty steep drop off.”

Fortunately for Manti, its top players are solid and there’s plenty of returning varsity experience to expect the program to be better than a year ago. That’s all predicated on staying healthy.

That’s particularly the case at quarterback. A year ago starting quarter Kyle King wasn’t healthy enough to start the season after injuring himself earlier in the summer playing pick-up basketball. That forced top receiver Travis Thomson to play quarterback, and because there was no legitimate varsity quarterback behind him the coaching staff elected not to play Thomson on defense — even though he was one of the team’s most versatile defenders.

King returned in Week 5, and once he settled in late in the season Mecham the entire team started to play better.

King and Thomson are both back this season and are among Manti’s six returning starters offensively that hope to improve upon last year’s poor 18.8 ppg. The defense also has a nice foundation to build on with six starters, even though Meacham said that’s the biggest area of concern.

“Physically we’re not going to go out and physically dominate anybody, we’ve got to be really competitive and tight as a team,” said Meacham.

The first three weeks will present great tests for Manti. In Week 1 and 3 Manti faces Carbon and Grantsville, two teams with a lot of returning starters. In Week 2 it faces a young and inexperienced team that reached the semifinals last year.

Each game presents a unique challenge, and will be a great indicator heading into region play about how good Manti could be.

Manti Templars at a glance

Coach: Cole Meacham is entering his 19th season as head coach for Manti. The Richfield High School graduate has amassed a 129-69 record during that span, including state titles in 2003, 2011 and 2012.

Kyle King (QB): After missing the first four games with an ankle injury, King returned in Week 5 and finished the year completing 47 of 109 passes for 620 yards and four touchdowns.

Dallin Rasmussen (RB): Was Manti's second-leading rusher last year as he carried the ball 79 times for 489 yards and four touchdowns.

Coach Meacham comments on running back Dallas Rasmussen:

“He’s worked really hard, he’s gotten stronger. We kind of had him in our slot last year, but we’ve really thought about playing him in two spots, in the slot and the backfield, just as a way to get him more touches on the ball.”

Coach Meacham comments on QB Kyle King:

“Kyle throws the ball really well, last year the last few games he really started making really good decisions and he’s really coachable. Other kids like him, he has good leadership qualities. I think offensively we’ll be significantly better than we were last year with Kyle having increased experience and having him for a full year.”

Coach Meacham comments on wide receive strength:

“Between Travis (Thomson) and Adam (Huff) and a solid quarterback we should be throwing the ball more than we traditionally have, we’ve been an 80-20 run team. But Travis and Adam both have the ability to go get the ball, they’re both very physical.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

Staying healthy is a key for every program, but particularly for one with low numbers. Already coach Meacham worries about how those low numbers will effect the offense each week in practice as it goes against a potentially sub-par scout team.

“If your starters are just pushing everyone around they’re not getting a lot better in practice,” said Meacham.

It’s a reality Manti can’t avoid this year, which makes it very important for the players to avoid complacency in practice to stay sharp for the tough and physical Friday nights.

Cade Braithwaite (DL): Finished third on the team in both total tackles (46) and sacks (3.5) last season.

Adam Huff (DB): Is back to anchor the secondary for Manti after finishing with 31 tackles and four interceptions last season.

Coach Meacham comments on defensive lineman Cade Braithwaite

“On the offensive side and the defensive side, he’s got to be a good solid leader. We don’t need him to make a million plays, but we need him to be solid and provide leadership for those younger guys cause it’s probably going to be a bunch of juniors that fill those other D-line spots.”

Coach Meacham comments on the versatility of linebacker Travis Thomson:

“Travis gives us some real versatility. Travis has got the ability to play linebacker, safety or corner so he can really help us in coverage from that linebacker spot. With Summit Academy and Juab, they spread the field and throw the ball a lot, so having a kid like Travis is big. He can do both things, we can use him as a coverage guy but still keep the same personnel on the field and just mix things up a bit.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

Cade Braithwaite is Manti’s lone returning starter on the defensive line, and how everything comes together around him is the biggest question mark heading into the season. Most of the players vying for playing time on the defensive line are juniors who saw very limited opportunities at the varsity level last year. They’ll need to adjust very quickly, otherwise the strong running teams in 3A will run right over Manti and the quarterbacks on the strong passing teams will have all day to pick the secondary apart.

Coaches preseason 3A South straw poll: Fourth

Deseret News 3A South prediction: Fourth

Key Region Game: at Richfield, Oct. 12 (Week 9)

Bottom line: A key injury at quarterback early last season had a noticeable trickle-down effect that affected the team for a month and a half. Once fully healthy come playoff time, Manti had a great opportunity to try and upset Summit Academy in the 3A quarterfinals as the game was tied heading into the fourth quarter. It ultimately lost 34-21, but the players got a first-hand glimpse that they could compete with one of the best team’s in 3A regardless of its smaller participation numbers. That mentality will need to exist all season for the Templars to truly be a threat in 3A.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — at Carbon, 7 p.m.

Aug. 21 — DELTA, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 —GRANTSVILLE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Emery, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — SUMMIT ACADEMY, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Juab, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — JUAN DIEGO, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — NORTH SANPETE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at Richfield, 7 p.m.

Felt's Facts

All-time record: 249-247 (50 years)

Region championships: 9 (1994, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2005 co, 2009 co, 2011, 2012, 2013)

Playoff appearances: 32

Current playoff appearance streak: 21 (1997-2017)

All-time playoff record: 32-28

State championships: 4 (1999, 2003, 2011, 2012)

State championship record: 4-3

Most played rivalry: 49 meetings with Juab dating back to 1969. Juab leads 26-23.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Manti is the only team — high school or college — in the United States (or anywhere else) whose mascot is the Templar. … Carlo Garia holds the record for the longest field-goal - 54-yards - in a championship game. His kick gave Templars a 16-13 win over San Juan in the 2012 Class 2A title contest.

Last 5

2017 — 4-7 (1-4 in 3A South - 3A Quarterfinals)

2016 — 3-7 (2-3 in 3A South – 3A Quarterfinals)

2015 — 5-5 (3-2 in 3A South – 3A Quarterfinals)

2014 — 7-5 (4-1 in 3A South – 3A Semifinals)

2013 — 10-3 (5-0 in 3A South – 3A Runner-up)

Manti coaching history

2000-current — Cole Meacham (129-69)

1992-1999 — Brennan Jackson (50-33)

1988-1991 — Bill Sullivan (13-24)

1985-1987 — Robert Gent (16-13)

1982-1984 — Cliff Hughes (1-24)

1980-1981 — Dewey Brundage (3-15)

1977-1979 — Ken Van Tasell (5-23)

1976 — Phil Hall (2-8)

1972-1975 — Russ Felt (17-18)

1971 — David Jensen (3-7)

1969-1970 — Bill Brown (7-11)

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2012 — Austin Jackson, RB/LB

2011 — Aaron Austad, DL

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — Lance Fowles, ATH

2017 — Brenton Thomson, DT

2016 — Mac Stevens, WR

2016 — Sam Tiatia, DT

2016 — Marshall Dotson, S

2015 — Douglas Schiess, DL

2015 — Jordan Howe, LB

2014 — Keltn Pritchard, OL

2014 — Douglas Schiess, DL

2014 — Trystan Daniels, LB

2013 — Kamren Fowles, RB

2013 — Connor Aste, QB

2013 — Tristan Olsen, OL

2013 — Jared Schiess, DL

2012 — Zane Stevens, RB/LB

2012 — Jamen Miller, RB/DB

2012 — Koleton Moon, OL/DL

2012 — Carlo Garcia, K

2011 — Brady Aste, QB/DB

2011 — Austin Jackson, RB/LB

2011 — Landon Carter, OL/DL

2011 — Chris Lauti, OL/DL

2008 — Griffin Aste, QB/DL

2008 — Nick Brown, WR/DB

2008 — Seth Gergetz, OL/DL

2008 — Mathew Olson, RB/LB

2008 — Chase Stevens, RB/LB

