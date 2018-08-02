WEST VALLEY CITY — Utah firefighters are on their way to California to help in the effort to suppress raging wildfires in the Golden State.

Firefighters from Salt Lake City, Draper, Murray, Lone Peak, Provo, Uintah County and West Valley City began their caravan Thursday morning. They are expected to be gone for up to three weeks.

"Utah firefighters will join the 12,000-plus firefighters throughout the country who have been traveling from as far as Florida and New Jersey. Crews have been attacking 17 major California wildfires, 12 of which are still active, and there seems to be no end in sight to the epidemical blaze that has claimed eight lives, burned 240,000 acres, and destroyed more than 1,000 structures so far," according to a statement from the Salt Lake City Fire Department, which deployed 11 firefighters and three engines.

Utah firefighters have traveled to California three times since October to help with wildfire efforts.

"According to CalFire officials, fighting wildfire will be a year-round activity in hot, dry states. Years of drought have created volatile conditions, prime for an onslaught of outdoor fires," the Salt Lake City Fire Department statement says.