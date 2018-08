Following up on our last episode about the best superhero movie sequels, my brother Sam and I discuss superhero movie sequels which did not work, breaking down the elements that sunk movies which could not build on more successful predecesors. We also talk about how "Ant-Man and the Wasp" avoided such a fate.

