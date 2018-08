It’s all about quarterbacks in this episode. My brother Matt and I break down all the QBs on the roster and predict the starters for the next four seasons. Also on the show: Ed Lamb says some stuff, Jimmer Fredette is in the The Basketball Tournament Final Four and Joey Chestnut does not win a sandwich eating competition.

