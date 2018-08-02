SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 2.

Rep. John Curtis has an idea on how to fix open internet debate

U.S. Rep. John Curtis, of Utah's 3rd District, wants to take partisanship away from the net neutrality debate, according to the Deseret News.

Curtis said during an invite-only roundtable discussion at Adobe’s offices that political parties need to unite to end the debate.

"We tried to get every position represented in the room," Curtis told the Deseret News. "We had (internet service providers), edge providers and both large and small tech businesses. I felt like we had a really productive dialogue about our mutually shared objective — an open and fair internet."

He added, "My personal feeling is the best answer is a congressional fix. One of the problems we're experiencing right now is administration changes lead to (internet) policy changes and we whiplash back and forth. One of the resounding messages from the roundtable group was the need for predictability."

Health providers urged to help end opioid addiction

A group of health providers, social workers, government officials, educators, mental health experts and others met Wednesday at Utah State University Extension's Opioid Health and Wellness Summit in downtown Salt Lake City to discuss how to curb opioid addiction, according to the Deseret News.

Jamie Clinton-Lont, a nurse practitioner and founder of the opioid education system at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City, told those on hand that health providers need to be "the change agent for how we talk about addiction."

"We need to look at our patterns and change for the future," Clinton-Lont said. "When it becomes less of a hot topic, we still need prevention."

Why today’s teens are the most anxious ever

The Deseret News published a new special report Wednesday that looks into why today’s teens are the most anxious ever.

The new special report said that more U.S. teens feel overwhelmed by anxiety, and no one seems to have an answer about why.

“It's possible teens have a lower threshold for what they label as anxiety, yet teens have been experiencing more symptoms of anxiety, too — nonsubjective experiences such as shortness of breath, trouble sleeping and racing heartbeats,” according to the Deseret News.

Our report digs into how people cope with anxiety and how the desire for a perfect life makes teens more anxious.

Trump calls to end probe ‘right now’

President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should end the Russian investigation “right now,” according to The Associated Press.

Trump’s charge is “a newly fervent attack on the special counsel investigation that could imperil his presidency,” the AP reported.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the tweet was “not an order” and that the president wasn’t instructing Sessions to do anything specific.

"It's the president's opinion," she said.

