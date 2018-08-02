SALT LAKE CITY — Don’t expect the “Star Wars: Episode IX” news to slow down anytime soon.

Director J.J. Abrams shared an image and message on Twitter Wednesday that celebrated the first day of production for the ninth “Star Wars” film.

Bittersweet starting this next chapter without Carrie, but thanks to an extraordinary cast and crew, we are ready to go. Grateful for @rianjohnson and special thanks to George Lucas for creating this incredible world and beginning a story of which we are lucky to be a part. #IX pic.twitter.com/FOfnGwVut5 — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) August 1, 2018

The image, which is focused in the foreground on a film camera that we can assume is being used to shoot the "Episode IX," appears to show a very blurry shot of Finn (John Boyega), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon spaceship.

“Bittersweet starting this next chapter without Carrie, but thanks to an extraordinary cast and crew, we are ready to go,” Abrams wrote in a tweet. “Grateful for @rianjohnson and special thanks to George Lucas for creating this incredible world and beginning a story of which we are lucky to be a part. #IX.”

Last week, “Episode IX” announced its full cast, which included the late Carrie Fisher, who passed away in 2016, and Mark Hamill, whose character, Luke Skywalker, presumably passed away in “The Last Jedi.”

Lucasfilm said that “Episode IX” would use previously unused footage from “The Force Awakens” so that Fisher’s General Leia Organa would appear in the next movie.

Abrams celebrated Fisher in the announcement.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams said. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in 'Episode IX' by using unseen footage we shot together in 'Episode VII.'”

Hamill similarly tweeted a thoughtful message about Fisher in his own Twitter post, according to my report from the Deseret News.

It's bittersweet facing my final chapter without her-She is simply irreplaceable. I'm finding solace in the fact that she won't BE replaced & would love the worldwide outpouring of affection from those who loved her when they heard the news.#CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/7ueMqBxQwa — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 29, 2018

“It’s bittersweet facing my final chapter without her,” Hamill wrote of Fisher in his tweet. “She is simply irreplaceable. I’m finding solace in the fact that she won’t BE replaced & would love the worldwide outpouring of affection from those who loved her when they heard the news. #CarrieOnForever.”