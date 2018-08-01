SALT LAKE CITY — Tess Blair, the 2018 Utah Women’s State Am stroke-play medalist, put on a strong performance on the first day of match play at Bonneville Golf Course.

Blair, the No. 1 seed in match play, defeated No. 16-seed Karen Valcarce 7 and 6 in the first round, then beat No. 9 Kaylee Shimizu 3 and 2 to advance to the semifinals. Against Shimizu, Blair bogeyed three holes in the front nine but birdied three holes on the front nine. After bogeying No. 10, Blair trailed by one point, but the Bingham High golfer ripped off three straight birdies to grab a two-point lead, which she did not relinquish. Blair birdied No. 16 while up three points to end the match.

“I just made some really long putts, which I really needed it. She was playing really solid, I needed those putts and it was great to have them go in,” Blair said.

For Blair, there’s a noticeable difference between match play and stroke play.

“I think the biggest difference is probably what your opponent is doing. If your opponent is behind the tree, you don’t really need to risk something, but I just try to focus on myself and play the best that I can,” Blair said.

Blair will face off against Xena Motes in the semifinals, teeing off at 7:50 a.m. Motes, the No. 4 seed, had a marathon day on Wednesday, going 21 holes to defeat No. 13 Anna Lesa, then needing 21 holes again to defeat No. 5 Kerstin Fotu.

“I’m really excited. This is the furthest I’ve ever gotten and I look up to all of these girls, so to be able to compete with them means a lot to me,” Blair said.

No. 2 Jessica Sloot, who golfs collegiately for Colorado State and formerly played for Davis High, cruised through her day, defeating No. 15 Emma Winfree 6 and 5, then beating Carly Dehlin, who golfs for Utah Valley University, 5 and 4.

“I think it was key after the first, I finished with five holes to play, so I had some time, I got a little break, came in, got some food, relaxed for a little bit. In college, you get used to 36 (holes), so playing 27 wasn’t too bad,” Sloot said.

Sloot will play defending Utah Women’s State Am champion Kelsey Chugg in the other semifinal, tees off at 8 a.m. The final will tee off at 12 p.m.

“I’m really excited to be in the semifinal match. All these girls are amazing, so I think it’s a great experience no matter how the matches go tomorrow,” Sloot said.

Wednesday’s results

First round

No. 1 Tess Blair def. No. 16 Karen Valcarce, 7 and 6; No. 9 Kaylee Shimizu def. No. 8 Anna Kennedy, 1 up; No. 4 Xena Motes def. No. 13 Anna Lesa, 21 holes; No. 5 Kerstin Fotu def. No. 12 Poy Prasurtwong, 7 and 5; No. 2 Jessica Sloot def. No. 15 Emma Winfree, 6 and 5; No. 7 Carly Dehlin def. No. 10 Annie Yang, 4 and 3; No. 3 Kelsey Chugg def. No. 14 Whitney Banz, 7 and 6; No. 11 Carly Savage def. No. 6 Grace Summerhays, 2 and 1.

Quarterfinals

Blair def. Shimizu, 3 and 2; Motes def. Fotu, 21 holes; Sloot def. Dehlin, 5 and 4; Chugg def. Savage, 2 and 1.