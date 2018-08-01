There’s no definitive answer yet on former BYU linebacker Francis Bernard's playing future as college football teams start up fall camps this week.

Following Utah's first practice of fall camp Wednesday, coach Kyle Whittingham did not provide any details on Bernard, who has been linked to the Utes program as a possible transfer after receiving his release from BYU last fall.

Bernard was not listed on the camp roster handed out to media Wednesday.

Whittingham did say Bryant Pirtle, a JUCO linebacker who was a part of Utah's 2018 recruiting class, is finalizing his academic requirements that would enable him to join the Utes in fall camp. But when asked if he had any other personnel updates at linebacker, the coach said, "Wish I did, but we’re status quo for the time being."

Bernard — a 6-foot-1, 240-pound linebacker who prepped at Herriman High — was seen at Utah practices throughout spring camp.

UteZone publisher Dan Sorensen told ESPN700 on Tuesday that Bernard was likely to join the Utes, but not until their second week of fall camp. "He's finishing up some of the academic things he needs to do before he's admitted into school and allowed to join the team," Sorensen told the radio station.

BYU announced Bernard was redshirting in 2017, which would have been his junior year, for “personal reasons” prior to the season starting. Then on Oct. 23, Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake said he had granted Bernard a full release from the university and the football program. This came shortly after Bernard was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Bernard last played college football in 2016. He started every regular-season game for BYU that year and had 80 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He was suspended for the team's Poinsettia Bowl win over Wyoming for unspecified reasons.

Bernard began his college career as a running back for BYU in 2015, rushing for 334 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 156 receiving yards and two more scores during his freshman season.

The timetable for Pirtle: Utah's coach said things are nearly squared away on Pirtle's academics.

“Everything has been completed, but we’re waiting for verification. … Hopefully it won’t take more than mid to late next week would probably be the timeframe, maybe sooner if things can get sped up a little bit,” Whittingham said.

No live work for quarterbacks: Whittingham said he doesn’t anticipate the Utes’ quarterbacks — led by returning starter Tyler Huntley, with Jack Tuttle and Jason Shelley battling to back him up — going live in fall camp.

“I don’t see that happening at all this fall,” he said.

While mentioning that starting running back Zack Moss is also “a proven commodity” and won’t likely see live snaps, Whittingham added: “Defensive guys need to tackle, but offensive guys getting tackled, that doesn’t do a whole lot of good.”