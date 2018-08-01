SALT LAKE CITY—The 14th annual Tour of Utah is set to begin next Monday in St. George, and the world will be watching.

During a press conference Tuesday at the Zions Bank Basketball Campus in Salt Lake City race organizers, cyclists and members of the media gathered to chat about America's Toughest Stage Race. Each of the last two years, 400-thousand Utah residents attended, and this year, race officials are projecting 400-million homes across the globe to have television access with a view of Utah.

Those kind of viewing numbers are golden according to Vicki Varela, Managing Director of the Utah Office of Tourism.

“Imagine our joy that 400-million households across the world have access to these shots of our beautiful state,” Varela said.

With the Tour of Utah painting a perfect post-card for the world to see, Varela says she feels lucky that Utah is a highly sought after tourism destination these days.

“Every household in the state has tax relief of about $1200 because of tourism,” Varela said. “So, when you see all of those people watching, say hi and tell them where your favorite restaurant is.”

The 2018 Tour of Utah begins Monday in St. George, will cover one prologue and six stages, culminating with a race final in Park City.

“We are very proud to bring back the 14th edition of the Tour of Utah and it represents the organization's desire to bring a world-class sport to benefit the state culturally and economically,” Steve Starks, President, Larry H. Miller Sports and Entertainment said.

Starks noted his excitement to get back to southern Utah.

“Our Utah Jazz City Edition Jerseys highlighted the red rocks and canyonlands of southern Utah and so we are really excited to go south and see St. George and Cedar City,” he said.

Monday's first stage will be a prologue (individual time trial), a 3.3-mile drag race through St. George that 2015 Tour of Utah Champion, Joe Dombrowski says won't win the race but might set the tone.

“There won't be any huge time gaps but it does make a difference,” Dombrowski said. “I've never done an individual time trial here and it changes the overall (General Classification) picture and shows this race isn't about just climbing.”

For St. George resident TJ Eisenhart the experience of getting his community involved is special.

“This is the first time the Tour of Utah has been starting in St. George and it has been super fun to see that city and that community get involved,” he said.

While Eisenhart has ridden the prologue stage hundreds of times he's excited to give Utah cycling fans the opportunity to see something different.

“Everyone is used to seeing us ride in a big peloton where one guy comes across the line,” he said. “To see each individual take off, one at a time, it should be a cool fun aspect and I can't wait.”

During the 2018 Tour of Utah, cyclists will ride 548 miles and experience 43,780 feet of elevation gain.

John Kimball, managing director for Larry H. Miller, Tour of Utah called this year's field loaded with one racer who just rode in the Tour De France, two past Tour of Utah Champions, 25 national champions and 31 riders with Grand Tour Experience.

“This event has always been free to the public and a phenomenal gift that our sponsors and the Miller family give to the rest of the world,” Kimball said.

Race officials encourage cycling fans to download the Tour of Utah App: Tour Tracker.