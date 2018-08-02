SALT LAKE CITY — We decided to branch out this time. Instead of keeping things within Salt Lake City’s borders, this week’s offerings take you to places far, far away — like Millcreek and Park City.

Death Cab for Cutie comes to Red Butte Garden, the Kimball Arts Festival gears up in Park City, “The Sandlot” gets screened outside Hatch Family Chocolates, a Millcreek park hosts the Black and White Film Festival and the Utah Museum of Fine Arts takes its more adventurous patrons to Wasatch Mountain State Park. Let’s do this.

Death Cab for Cutie

The indie rockers have a new album, “Thank You for Today,” out Aug. 17, and it’s the band’s first release since guitarist Chris Walla left the band in 2014. They’ll be playing those new tunes and more at Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre on Thursday. Indie darlings Pedro the Lion will open the show. Aug. 2, doors at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m., 2155 Red Butte Canyon Road, sold out through primary vendors, check secondary vendors (801-585-0556, redbuttegarden.org/concerts).

Autumn de Wilde Death Cab for Cutie headlines Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre on Aug. 2.

Kimball Arts Festival

We usually keep this list SLC-focused, but hey, we’re not snobby about it. Head to Park City for the 49th annual Kimball Arts Festival. More than 200 different artists will be displaying their work at the three-day event on Park City’s historic Main Street. A bevy of art, concerts and food trucks await you. Aug. 3, 5-9 p.m.; Aug. 4, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Main Street, Park City, $12 advance, $15 at the gate (435-649-8882, parkcitykimballartsfestival.org).

‘The Sandlot’ screening

This movie was great when it came out 25 years ago, and it’s aged like a fine cheese. The kids classic (which, for the record, is still amazing as an adult) gets an outdoor screening across the street from Hatch Family Chocolates in Salt Lake City. Aug. 3, dusk, 376 E. 8th Ave., free (801-532-4912, hatchfamilychocolates.com).

AccuSoft Inc. "The Sandlot" will be screened at dusk on Aug. 3 outside Hatch Family Chocolates in Salt Lake City.

Black and White Film Festival

Evergreen Park in Millcreek hosts the Black and White Film Festival. The festival will feature three classic black-and-white films — Charlie Chaplin’s “The Pawnshop,” Buster Keaton’s “Cops” and Laurel and Hardy’s “The Music Box" — accompanied by live piano music. If you're feeling peckish, head over to the Historic Baldwin Radio Factory before the films for a pop-up dinner and music by the Svengali Jazz Quartet. Aug. 3, dinner from 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Historic Baldwin Radio Factory, 3474 S. 2300 East, $35, 21 and older; films start at dusk, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., Millcreek, free (ventureout.org).

‘UMFA in the Wild: Paint a Landscape’

“Saturday in the park, I think it was the fourth of … ” August? Join the Utah Museum of Fine Arts staff at Wasatch Mountain State Park to study how artists and scientists convey landscapes at night. Drawing and painting materials will be on hand for you to show what you learn. Aug. 4, 1 p.m., 1281 Warm Springs Road, Midway, free (801-581-7332, umfa.utah.edu).