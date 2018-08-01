SALT LAKE CITY — Criminal charges were filed Wednesday against a Sandy woman accused of killing three members of a North Carolina family and critically injuring a fourth in a wrong-way, head-on crash.

Jennifer Diamond, 42, is charged in Millard County's 4th District Court with three counts of manslaughter and aggravated assault, second-degree felonies, and reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor.

Diamond is accused of driving on the wrong side of the road in her SUV on June 19 and hitting another vehicle head-on. The crash happened on state Route 50, three miles south of Scipio.

Tyrone Bova, 47, his wife, Holly Jo Bova, 43, and 11-year-old Haden Bova were killed. Tyler Bova, 17, was critically injured and is still going through extensive rehabilitation in Salt Lake City.

Diamond and her 9-year-old daughter also suffered critical injuries in the crash.

Witnesses described Diamond as driving very fast, reckless and on the wrong side of the road for longer than it should take to pass another vehicle, according to a recent search warrant.

A charge of manslaughter is a more serious offense than negligent homicide. A person charged with manslaughter is accused of acting recklessly in causing the death of another person, according to Utah law.

Diamond's initial court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 29.

The Facebook page Built Tyler Tough has been updating the public on Tyler Bova's progress while also seeking donations to help pay for his medical bills. A GoFundMe page has also been established.