Recently, I was watching TV with a friend. It was showing the influx of unaccompanied minors from Mexico and Central American countries riding on the top of a train and entering the U.S. He asked how parents could simply send their children alone into the U.S. I replied it was because they loved them. "What?" he said, "you can’t mean that." I replied that I did. It is precisely because they love them that they send them by themselves to the U.S. "How do you come to that conclusion?" he asked.

Here’s why. What has happened to these unaccompanied minors once they set foot in the U.S.? They are housed, fed, attend school and receive free medical and dental care. The parents know that their children will never receive that kind of treatment in Mexico or Central America. My children did not even receive all those things when they were growing up and were citizens of the U.S. Probably more than half of all the children in the world don’t receive these gifts.

Our country has become a honey pot for the children of the world. They’re going to keep coming and keep coming as long as we will allow it. If we don’t stop it, we will soon have half of all our southern neighbor’s children. And we’ll be bankrupt.

Do you think our politicians can figure this out? Don’t bet on it. Blaming family separation on the president is just too handy a tool for the Democrats to ever want to fix the problem.

Charles Sturgell

St. George