SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz now have both of their two-way contract slots filled up.

The organization announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to a deal with forward Tyler Cavanaugh. On the two-way contract, Cavanaugh will be eligible to be with the Jazz for 45 days, and he'll spend the remainder of the contract with the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League.

Naz Mitrou-Long signed a two-way deal in July.

The 6-foot-9, 238-pound Cavanaugh went undrafted out of George Washington in 2017, but joined the Atlanta Hawks and wound up playing in 39 games last season, averaging 4.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per contest. He also played in 11 games for the G League's Erie BayHawks.

Prior to the draft, Cavanaugh took part in a workout with Utah, the team's first of the 2017 draft cycle.

As a junior in 2016 with the Colonials, Cavanaugh was named Most Outstanding Player of the National Invitation Tournament.