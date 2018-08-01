FARR WEST, Weber County — Police have identified a man who was killed in a crash Tuesday when his sedan was pinned against a freeway fence by a semitrailer.

Trent Michael Thinnes, 33, from Mantua, Box Elder County, was traveling northbound when a semitrailer traveling southbound on 2000 West veered into oncoming traffic and hit a car in the northbound lane, Weber County Sheriff's Office said. The impact caused the semitrailer to lose control and hit Thinnes' vehicle, which was also traveling northbound.

The truck and Thinnes' sedan veered off the road, and the sedan was pinned up against the large fence, according to the sheriff's office. He was the only person in the sedan.

A 71-year-old man and 68-year-old woman were in the first car that was hit. Both were taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition with various injuries, according to police.

Police Tuesday said they believed the semitrailer was traveling the speed limit.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed in relation to the accident, police said.