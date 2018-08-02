Utah Valley University head softball coach TJ Hubbard announced the hiring of former Ute and current professional softball player and Mexican National Team member Anissa Urtez to his coaching staff.

Urtez, who is currently playing for the Mexican National Team and professionally for the Scrap Yard Dawgs, will join the Wolverines this fall as an assistant coach when she finishes playing overseas with the Mexican National Team.

"I am extremely excited to announce the addition of Anissa to the Wolverine softball program," said Hubbard. "Her playing experience at the collegiate, professional and international level will aid in the development of our student-athletes and continue to elevate our program to another level."

Urtez, who graduated from the University of Utah in 2017, was a three-time All-Pac-12 honoree during her collegiate days at Utah. She started every game of her standout career for the Utes and had her best offensive output during her senior campaign in 2017. During her senior season, the shortstop ranked fourth in the Pac-12 with a .405 batting average and fourth in the league in runs batted in with 50. Urtez also holds top-five rankings for her career in doubles (42) and RBIs (161).

Urtez too has enjoyed success internationally, as she recently led the Mexican National Team to a silver medal at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia. Urtez batted .391 at the tournament with four runs scored and a solid .955 fielding percentage at shortstop. She is now currently taking part with the Mexican National Team at the 2018 Women's Softball World Championship in Japan. Urtez and Mexico will open the World Championships against Team USA on Aug. 3, in Narashino, Japan.

Urtez also recently wrapped up her second season of play for the Scrap Yard Dawgs earlier this summer. During her first season of action, the former Ute batted .231, while posting a .333 on-base percentage and a .308 slugging clip. The infielder also recorded a .941 fielding percentage during her inaugural year of play in the National Pro Fastpitch League.

"I am very excited to be a part of the UVU softball program. I am grateful that coach Hubbard is giving me the opportunity to not only be a part of his coaching staff, but also to continue my schooling as well," Urtez said. "I hope to bring the knowledge that I've learned at the University of Utah, as well as playing with professional and international teams, and help UVU enjoy even more success in future. Go Wolverines!"

Urtez hails from Long Beach, California, where she was a standout performer at Downey High School in Downey, California. During her prep career, Urtez was named the Press-Telegram Player of the Year and the Press-Telegram Dream Team Player of the Year. She also earned MVP and first-team all-league honors.

Urtez, who earned her bachelor's degree in family and consumer studies – human development and minored in health at the University of Utah, will now pursue a master's of education with an emphasis in teacher leadership beginning this fall at UVU.