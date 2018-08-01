SALT LAKE CITY — Charges have been filed against two men accused of drugging and raping a 16-year-old girl in retaliation for her ex-boyfriend not joining their gang.

Stephen Heber Rackham, 28, and Jeffrey Lane Street, 44, were each charged this week with rape, a first-degree felony, in 3rd District Court.

A girl told investigators that in June of 2014, when she was 16, she went to a trailer in Magna with Rackham and Street. A third man only known as "Debo" was also there.

"The men injected a substance that she believed to be methamphetamine in her arm, causing her to black out," according to charging documents.

When she woke up, the men showed her a video they had just recorded. The video showed the girl, unconscious, being raped by all three men, one at a time, the charges state.

"They told her they did so as retaliation against (the girl's) ex-boyfriend because the ex-boyfriend" did not join their white supremacist gang, according to the charges.

Court documents provide no explanation for the four-year gap between the alleged incident and the charges being filed, nor do they indicate whether the third man has been identified.