Stock image
Charges have been filed against two men accused of drugging and raping a 16-year-old girl in retaliation for her ex-boyfriend not joining their gang.

SALT LAKE CITY — Charges have been filed against two men accused of drugging and raping a 16-year-old girl in retaliation for her ex-boyfriend not joining their gang.

Stephen Heber Rackham, 28, and Jeffrey Lane Street, 44, were each charged this week with rape, a first-degree felony, in 3rd District Court.

A girl told investigators that in June of 2014, when she was 16, she went to a trailer in Magna with Rackham and Street. A third man only known as "Debo" was also there.

"The men injected a substance that she believed to be methamphetamine in her arm, causing her to black out," according to charging documents.

Comment on this story

When she woke up, the men showed her a video they had just recorded. The video showed the girl, unconscious, being raped by all three men, one at a time, the charges state.

"They told her they did so as retaliation against (the girl's) ex-boyfriend because the ex-boyfriend" did not join their white supremacist gang, according to the charges.

Court documents provide no explanation for the four-year gap between the alleged incident and the charges being filed, nor do they indicate whether the third man has been identified.

Pat Reavy
Pat Reavy Pat is a veteran police and courts reporter for the Deseret News and KSL.
Add a comment