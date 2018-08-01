Note: Union finished with a 6-5 overall record in 2017 and was third in 3A North with a 3-2 record. It lost to Juab 31-0 in the 3A quarterfinals.

Union 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

ROOSEVELT — Union had a decent season in 2017, but it was never a threat to beat the 3A elite.

In its three games against teams who were eventual semifinalists, Union lost by an average of 30 points — including a 31-0 loss to Juab in the quarterfinals.

Despite finishing third in 3A in scoring offense last season averaging 29.9 ppg, in those three blowout losses it only averaged 12 points.

The silver lining despite the lack of success in big games was the overall youth of the team. Even though Union relied on some key seniors, the bulk of the starters were underclassmen who are all back.

Union returns four of five offensive lineman from last season, in addition to quarterback Lincoln Labrum who is still only a junior. Defensively, the team returns talent at every position with seven starters back.

With a big chunk of starters returning, Union was ahead of the game at team camp this summer, something coach Matt Labrum hopes pays dividends early in the season.

“As far as camp went, they understand the basic stuff that we do so we’re able to take some extra steps and add some different things during that week of camp which was nice,” said Labrum. “I hope we’re able to build off what we already have as a base and add some wrinkles into what we do.”

The summer hasn’t been all smooth, as the football team’s access to a weight room has been very limited with the opening of the new school this fall.

Even though the Cougars have a ton of experience returning, there is a gaping hole at running back that needs to be addressed. Jarom Miller was a beast at running back last season carrying the ball 155 times for 1,139 yards and 11 TDs.

Mason Eldredge is slated to take over those duties, and may ultimately be more productive with a more experienced offensive line in front of him, but establishing that running game early this season is critical.

Union Cougars at a glance

Coach: Matt Labrum owns 31-34 record in his six years as head coach at Union. Previously he coached at Parowan for five seasons, and his all-time coaching record is 48-69. He’s a graduate of Union High School.

Lincoln Labrum and Chase Birchell

Union Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Matt Labrum

2017 offensive production: 29.9 ppg (3rd in 3A)

8 returning starters

Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

Lincoln Labrum (QB): As a sophomore last year he passed for 2,026 yards and 24 TDs.

Chase Birchell (WR): Finished second on the team in receiving last year with 35 catches for 413 yards and seven TDs.

Returning offensive starters

Offensive newcomers to watch

Coach Labrum comments on returning QB Lincoln Labrum:

“He’s worked pretty hard this offseason in doing some QB trainings and different things that way. Hopefully he’ll be able to bring a calmness to our offense and hopefully he’ll be able to make some adjustments to some play calls that aren’t great play calls coming from the sideline, he’ll be able to see some things in the defense and get us out of some average plays and make some great plays.”

Coach Labrum comments on receivers Chase Birchell and Caden Hyder:

“Chase has really increased his speed and he’s a big-time threat on the outside, and he’s not afraid to come across the middle. Caden is a weapon, he does a little bit of everything. He’s not afraid to block. He runs good routes and sees the field really well. He’ll come over and talk to me on the sideline about things he’s seeing and help me with play calling.”

Coach Labrum comments on new fullback:

“Right now Mason Eldredge is looking like he’ll be the No. 1 guy, but I foresee us using a few different guys in a lot of different situations depending on what the situation is. Hopefully we’ll be able to spread the ball around a bit.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

From game to game, and even from series to series, inconsistency hurt Union a year ago. To take the next step as a program, the offense needs to capitalize on all the returning experience and be a much more consistent team throughout the season. It starts with returning QB Lincoln Labrum getting the necessary protection to make the right decisions, but the pieces are there to make it happen.

Colby Hyder

Union Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Justin DeCol

2017 defensive production: 31.4 ppg (9th in 3A)

7 returning starters

4-3 defense

Key defensive returning starters

Colby Hyder (LB): Led Union with 73 tackles and five sacks a year ago.

Led Union with 73 tackles and five sacks a year ago. Tevita Kaufusi (DL): Is back to anchor the D-line after recording 43 tackles last season.

Returning defensive starters

Defensive newcomers to watch

Coach Labrum comments on returning linebackers Colby Hyder and Easton Rohrer:

“Colby Hyder is the heart and soul of our defense, an undersized linebacker but as tough as any kid I’ve ever coached. Those two have really got to take it to the next level, be dominant, and other guys can look to them and know we’re going to be alright and we’re going to make plays. As a linebacker you’re the core of the defense, so we’re going to look to those two to really step up and head the defense.”

Coach Labrum comments on be physical:

“We’ve got to be more physical, especially up front. We’ve got to be able to stop the run more consistently. I think our back end will be pretty good. Hard thing is we don’t have a lot of depth – which we felt we had depth last year.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

Any smaller program always worries about injuries, and for Union it doesn’t have the depth in the trenches to absorb many injuries. The drop-off is steeper from the No. 1s to the No. 2s than it was a year ago, which means a defense that wasn’t that great a year ago absolutely can’t afford major injuries. Run defense is the biggest area Union needs improving, as that unit was torched in losses to Juab and Morgan last year late in the season.

Coaches preseason 3A North straw poll: Fourth

Deseret News 3A North prediction: Fourth

Key Region Game: at Judge Memorial, Sept. 28 (Week 7)

Bottom line: Last year’s 6-5 record was respectable, but with a boatload of starters returning expectations are much higher this season. There’s no guarantee it will play out that way. Offensively there are question marks at running back and defensively there are concerns about how well Union can stop the run. It will get a great early test as Union opens the season with Summit Academy, a team it lost to by 29 points to open last season. A stronger showing this time around would be a great sign for this team’s potential.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — SUMMIT ACADEMY, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — at North Sanpete, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — at Uintah, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — MOUNTAIN VIEW, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — CARBON, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Grantsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Judge Memorial, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Emery, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — MORGAN, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Union

All-time record: 265-345 (67 years)

Region championships: 11 (1951, 1953, 1954, 1956, 1965, 1966, 1967, 1971, 2000 co, 2005 co, 2007 co)

Playoff appearances: 32

Current playoff appearance streak: 1

All-time playoff record: 15-30

State championships: 2 (1965, 1993)

State championship record: 2-0

Most played rivalry: 77 meetings with Uintah dating back to 1951. Union leads 40-36-1.

Felt’s Factoids: Jack Hannum directed Union to its first state championship in 1965 and became one of just eight coaches to win a state title with a perfect record (10-0) his first season. ... Cougar J.J. Morley is one of just 12 players to return a kickoff 99 yards in a state tournament game (2010 first round).

Last 5

2017 — 6-5 (3-2 in 3A North - 3A Quarterfinals)

2016 — 2-8 (1-4 in 3A North - Missed playoffs)

2015 — 5-6 (3-2 in 3A North – 3A Quarterfinals)

2014 — 9-3 (4-1 in 3A North – 3A Semifinals)

2013 — 4-6 (1-4 in 3A North - Missed playoffs)

Union coaching history

2012-current — Matt Labrum (31-34)

2008-2011 — Sam Elliott (10-30)

2007 — Doug Bills (9-4)

2004-2006 — Phil Bertoch (15-14)

2001-2003 — Greg Hoagland (11-18)

2000 — Merlin Rasmussen (6-4)

1990-1999 — Don Busenbark (40-55)

1987-1989 — Paul Maggio (10-16)

1983-1986 — Lee Merrett (21-15)

1979-1982 — Jay Omer (13-23)

1978 — Jerry Dyer (4-5)

1976-1977 — Jay Omer (1-16)

1974-1975 — Alan Raddon (3-15)

1971-1973 — Hal Richardson (13-13-3)

1969-1970 — Gale Anderson (10-8)

1967-1968 — Unknown (11-7-2)

1965-1966 — Jack Hannum (16-3-2)

1963-1964 — Scott Edrington (2-14-1)

1962 — Bruce Parry (6-1-1)

1958-1961 — Kenneth Benson (5-25-2)

1956-1957 — Ted Heath (8-8-1)

1954-1955 — Sark Arslanian (11-4)

1951-1953 — Eldon Wright (9-13-2)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — Chase Laing, P

2017 — Gage Roberts, CB

2017 — Jarom Miller, RB

2016 — Coleman Miles, OL

2015 — Villiami Lutui, QB

2015 — Korbyn Bertoch, LB

2014 — Nic Smith, RB

2014 — Jordan Gurr, OL

2014 — Paul Kaufusi, DL

2014 — Weston Horrocks, DB

2014 — Tye Winterton, K

2013 — Nic Smith, WR

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.