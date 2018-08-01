Note: Pleasant Grove finished with a 4-8 overall record in 2017 and was fourth in Region 4 with a 1-3 record. It lost to Herriman 21-3 in the 6A quarterfinals.

Pleasant Grove 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

PLEASANT GROVE — The start of the season was brutal, but the players stuck with the process and were able to make the playoffs, secure a spot in the quarterfinals, before going down to Herriman. It was a process Vikings coach Mark Wooton was proud of, although he certainly aims to start off on a better note this time around.

Five games into the 2017 season saw five losses and perhaps some frustrations and discouragement. But players stuck with it, and ended the season strong, with coaches and players hoping to maintain the late season momentum into 2018.

"I'm proud of how kids stuck with it and overall I feel we had a good season," Wooton said. "We get a lot of guys back — especially on offense, and I think we'll have a good chance to be even more successful."

Wooton is still relatively new to the Utah County prep scene, but believes in doing things a certain way, and it's something he's proud of.

"We just take the kids we have and develop them the best we can," Wooton said. "I don't get into the recruiting, or anything like that. I believe in keeping your own kids and we have all our own kids here. It's something we're proud of."

Pleasant Grove's own will have to be at their best should they hope to come out of what looks to be a tougher-than-ever Region 4, with top teams like Bingham, Lone Peak and American Fork all looking potentially better than last season.

"It's the same thing every year and that's why we play a tough preseason schedule," Wooton said. "I believe doing it last year — even though we lost five in a row — it really helped us finish strong and we're hoping for even a stronger finish this year."

Pleasant Grove Vikings at a glance

Coach: Mark Wootton coached 12 years at Mountain Crest and compiled a 92-45 record while leading the Mustangs to a state championship. Prior to that he coached at North Sanpete, where he led the Hawks to a 74-59 record during his time there. He led Pleasant Grove to a 10-13 mark over his two seasons.

Pleasant Grove Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Mark Wooton

2017 offensive production: 27.3 ppg (10th in 6A)

9 returning starters

spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

Jake Jensen (QB): Jensen threw for 2,033 yards and 21 touchdowns against 12 interceptions last season. He also rushed for four touchdowns.

"Jake Jensen has had a great offseason. He's made some good changes and I think he's poised for a big year," Wooton said. "He's been receiving a lot of interest in recruiting and I think a lot of big schools are going to be calling soon."

Dayne Christiansen (WR): Christiansen was hurt during a good portion of last season, but returns as Jensen's top target.

"Teams have been triple-teaming him throughout offseason tournaments because he's that good. He's a very good receiver and if he stays healthy he'll have a big year for us."

Returning offensive starters

Wooton's comments on the offense:

"We like having a lot of guys back and we have at least a couple of receivers who I feel could have big years. Some of those guys were hurt last year and they could really do well for us."

Pleasant Grove Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Steve Brady

2017 defensive production: 28.7 ppg (13th in 6A)

5 starters returning

4-2-5

Key defensive returning stater

Spencer Tauteoli (LB): Tauteoli started as a freshman for the Vikings last season. He had 50 tackles and three sacks.

"Starting as a ninth grader isn't easy, but he's already an outstanding player an he's only going to get better," Wooton said.

Returning defensive starters:

Wooton's comments on the defense:

"I feel we have an offense that will score a lot of points, so that will take some pressure off the defense. We're not as experienced on defense, but we have some real good athletes and team speed."

Coaches preseason Region 4 straw poll: Fourth

Deseret News Region 4 prediction: Fourth

Key Region Game: at American Fork (Oct. 5)

Bottom line: The Vikings should be improved from last season, but they play in the toughest region in the state with every team they'll compete against also looking better than last season. Look for Pleasant Grove to put a lot of points on the board, but struggle to get past its fourth place Region 4 finish of a year ago.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — at Corner Canyon, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — FREMONT, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — JORDAN, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Riverton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — BINGHAM, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Hillcrest, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — WESTLAKE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at American Fork, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at Lone Peak, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — at West Jordan, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Pleasant Grove

All-time record: 388-384-11 (77 years)

Region championships: 14 (1955, 1956, 1957, 1973 co, 1982 co, 1986 co, 1988 co, 1993 co, 1994, 1998, 2006, 2007 co, 2008, 2013 co)

Playoff appearances: 34

Current playoff appearance streak: 3 (2015-2017)

All-time playoff record: 30-31

State championships: 3 (1955, 1956, 1993)

State championship record: 3-2

Most played rivalry: 83 meetings with American Fork dating back to 1931. American Fork leads 51-30-2.

Felt’s Factoid(s): PG took part in the longest game in state history, a seven-overtime contest in 1982. Provo ended up beating Pleasant Grove 51-44. ... Viking Bridger Anderson holds the Utah record for interceptions returned for TDs in a game with three in 1999 against Springville. … Viking Styler Munson is the latest Utah prep gridder to snare five TD receptions in a game. He achieved the state-record tying feat (with two others) in 2012… Bridger Anderson is the only player to return three interceptions for touchdowns in a game (1999).

Last 5

2017 — 4-8 (1-3 in Region 4 – 6A Quarterfinals)

2016 — 6-5 (4-2 in Region 4 – 5A First round)

2015 — 7-5 (4-2 in Region 4 -- 5A Quarterfinals)

2014 — 5-5 (2-4 in Region 4 -- Missed playoffs)

2013 — 9-3 (4-2 in Region 4 -- 5A Quarterfinals)

Pleasant Grove coaching history

2016-current — Mark Wootton (12-13)

2012-2015 — Les Hamilton (28-17)

2004-2011 — Dale Sampson (48-44)

1987-2003 — Bill Mikelson (89-83)

1980-1986 — Doug Bluth (46-26)

1976-1979 — Bill Kelly (17-21)

1971-1975 — Paul Gillespie (32-17)

1967-1970 — Unknown (15-22)

1966 — Ron Nielson (4-5)

1962-1965 — Gordon Osborne (18-15-3)

1957-1961 — Unknown (18-22-2)

1955-1956 — Ned Alger (22-0)

1953-1954 — Gil Meier (5-9-2)

1952 — Mr. Shifrer (0-7)

1943-1951 — Unknown (25-39)

1937-1942 — Earl "Duke" Giles (8-26-1)

1936 — Elroy West (0-4)

1908-1935 — Unknown (3-14-3)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2015 — Malik Overstreet (WR)

2015 — Walker Wolfgramm (OL)

2014 — Demetrius Davis, OL

2013 — Zac Dawe, DL

2011 — Brandon Fanaika, OL

2010 — Austin Heder LB

2009 — Joe Kruger, DL

2009 — Dallas Lloyd, Specialist

2008 — Josh Ramage, OL

2008 — LeSean Wilcox, DB

2009 — Dallas Lloyd, Specialist

2008 — Josh Ramage, OL

2008 — LeSean Wilcox, DB