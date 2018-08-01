Jisa Robinson, who works at the Verizon store in West Valley City, helps fill backpacks at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake in Murray on Wednesday. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake, Verizon and Google partnered to give away 2,000 backpacks to elementary and high school students in the Salt Lake City community. Each backpack was filled with basic school supplies including pencils, crayons, notebooks, binders, markers, folders and glue sticks.

